Aiken County ex-teacher sentenced for child sexual exploitation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former Aiken County teacher was sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison after admitting to sexually exploiting a Columbia County minor.

Jonathan Eugene Grantham, 45, of Graniteville, S.C., was sentenced to 140 months in prison after pleading guilty in U.S. District Court to coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, according to federal prosecutors.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall also ordered Grantham to pay $50,000 in restitution, and to serve the rest of his life on supervised release and register as a sex offender.

At the time of his arrest in February 2021, Grantham was employed as a teacher at Ridge Spring-Monetta High School. He later was terminated.

Grantham came to the attention of the FBI while agents were conducting the sex trafficking investigation of Michael Peyton Gunn, 36, of Evans, who faces a sentence of up to life in prison after his conviction at trial on nine felony charges including sex trafficking of a child.

Agents discovered Grantham in July 2019 traveled from South Carolina to Columbia County to engage in sexual activity with a victim who was under age 18. Grantham admitted responding to an online ad trafficking the minor victim, then traveling from South Carolina to Evans to transport the victim to a South Carolina motel for a sexual act in return for payment.

The investigation into related crimes in the case continues.

“It is tremendously upsetting that someone in a position entrusted to care for our children was involved in taking advantage of and sexually exploiting a minor,” said Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI will spare no resource when it comes to bringing child predators, like Grantham, to

How to help

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or https://report.cybertip.org/.

