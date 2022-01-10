Advertisement

Will Trump face Ga. charges over pressuring state officials?

In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative...
In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas. Trump wants a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which was suspended in January following the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump’s attorneys on Friday, Oct. 1, filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Jan. 10, 2022
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor weighing whether Donald Trump and others committed crimes by trying to pressure state election officials said a decision on whether to bring charges could come as early as the first half of this year.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told The Associated Press in an interview that her team is making solid progress.

She says she’s leaning toward asking for a special grand jury with subpoena power to aid in the investigation.

But she says she hasn’t given her staff a deadline and wants them to be thorough in their examination.

