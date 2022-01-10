Two people shot on Fenwick Street in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people in Augusta.

At 5:57 p.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to the 1900 block of Fenwick Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival they found two male victims that had been shot.

The victims were transported to Augusta University Medical Center E.R. where one of the victim’s injuries are considered to be life threatening.

The investigation is in it’s early stages and there is no further information available at this time.

