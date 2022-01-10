Advertisement

Traffic accident causes injuries, blocks intersection in Trenton

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:29 PM EST
TRENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three to five people were injured in a traffic accident Monday afternoon in Trenton.

The crash was reported around 1:15 p.m. at South Carolina Highway 19 and Greenhouse Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Three people reportedly suffered injuries, including a child who was possibly critical.

An air ambulance was being sent to the scene.

The intersection was blocked, according to SCPH and the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

EARIER | Edgefield County crash leaves one person dead

