Search for suspects in shooting death of 8-year-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The search is on for suspects in the shooting death of 8-year-old Arbrie Anthony.

Anthony was shot Saturday, in front of her home, at the Dogwood Terrace Apartments off Old Savannah Road.

Deputies say they are looking for at least two people who allegedly fired shots from the jeep pictured below. We’re told it’s a newer-model Jeep Compass Trailhawk.

Surveillance images of the vehicle believed to have been used in the deadly shooting on Third Ave. that took the life of 8-year-old Arbrie Anthony.

The car is a reddish-orange color and deputies say it’s possible it has a black top and a black stripe on the hood.

The Sheriff’s Office says shots came from the passenger side.

Sheriff Roundtree held a news conference today to put our community on high alert.

The hope is, there are people at home, that might be able to help solve this case.

“This is an 8-year-old little girl shot in the head in her own front yard. Our phones are ringing off the hook,” said Roundtree.

A single phone call could be what puts the murderer of an 8-year-old girl behind bars.

We hope the right person see’s this, the right person comes forward, and bring justice for a little girl who isn’t alive today for simply playing outside.

“We think this was a targeted attack. We don’t think this was a random act of violence,” he said.

RCSO believes there was a target here, but say 8-year-old Anthony likely wasn’t the intended one.

Hanging out in her front yard, RCSO says she was awing at a few horses people brought by.

The area is a common hang-out spot for groups.

While outside, RCSO says 5 to 10 shots were fired. One hit a parked car, one hit one of the horses, another hit the little girl.

“We’re not ruling out any possibilities. We are following leads that may have some association with retaliatory incidents that happened prior to this that may involve gangs,” said Roundtree.

We found family and friends gathered outside the home just hours after the conference. Anthony’s dad shared memories, received hugs, all surrounded by a memorial for his daughter.

Next on the Sheriff’s agenda, interview witnesses they may have missed in this neighborhood, check surveillance video to see if this car frequented the area, and finally—

“I’m confident we’re going to solve this case,” he said.

The Sheriff’s Office says that all calls and tips can remain anonymous. 706-821-1080

