S.C. Statehouse roundup: Previewing session that starts Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina lawmakers return to Columbia on Tuesday with a lot of money to spend.

The General Assembly has some $4 billion extra to spend between the booming economy, federal COVID-19 relief money and money set aside in case the economy crashed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are plenty of suggestions ranging from widening Interstate 26 from Charleston to Columbia to building Interstate 73 to improving sewer systems and rural broadband internet access.

State employees and teachers want raises and the state health department says it needs a new lab.

Medical marijuana and a hate crimes bill also are likely to be debated in 2022.

Gov. Henry McMaster is proposing a simplification of the formula the state uses to pay its portion for public schools.

His education staff says the new formula put into his budget plan submitted to lawmakers will increase flexibility and accountability and help out poorer districts.

The proposal sends money based on the student-teacher ratio and minimum teacher salaries instead of the confusing arrays of formulas currently used.

Districts would have more flexibility on how to spend the money, whether be on administrators, raises for teachers or smaller class sizes.

Meanwhile, the South Carolina State Employees Association is hoping government workers will get a pay raise.

Association Executive Director Carlton Washington said he believes there is bipartisan support to take on the issues of hazard pay and cost of living adjustments for employees.

“I think if the [House Ways and Means Chairman G. Murrell Smith] supports it like has been communicating, I think we’ll see some progress and I think the senate will be receptive to that conversation as well,” Washington said.

In December, Washington sent Smith a letter requesting lawmakers institute a 5.9 percent cost of living adjustment for employees and implement one-time hazard pay bonuses.

He wrote South Carolina employee salaries are failing to keep pace with inflation.

Washington also pointed to Lexington County, which approved COVID hazard bonuses in the range of $1,600 to $5,700.

“So when employees see that and then they realize the state hasn’t said anything in that regard, it’s very disheartening to them,” he said.

Lawmakers did attempt to pass hazard pay bonuses in September 2020 but the effort fell short in the House of Representatives.

However, in 2021 employees did receive a 2.5 percent pay bump.

Smith said the details of the raises are yet to be ironed out but it is a “priority.”

“Certainly, I believe that it is important for us to have a pay raise for state employees especially during this time during the inflationary climate that we’re in,” he said.

Smith said it will largely come down to what money is available and said he expects a longer-form pay-raise will be a higher priority than a one-time hazard pay bonus.

Senate Finance Committee member Sen. Katrina Shealy (R-Lexington) also expressed more support for a pay-raise than a bonus.

“I think there’s always an appetite for a pay raise for state employees because we need to keep our state employees, especially now,” Shealy said.

State agencies have struggled with staffing, including high-profile issues at the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice.

