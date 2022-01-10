Advertisement

Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies

Robert Durst has died at the age of 78.
Robert Durst has died at the age of 78.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive who was dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was convicted of killing his best friend and sentenced to life in prison, has died. He was 78.

Durst died in a state prison hospital facility in Stockton, his attorney Chip Lewis said. He said it was from natural causes due to a number of health issues.

Durst was convicted in September of shooting Susan Berman at point-blank range in 2000 at her Los Angeles home. He was sentenced to life Oct. 14. Two days later, he was hospitalized with COVID-19, his trial attorney Dick DeGuerin said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are working to piece together the puzzle of why an 8-year-old girl was shot dead in...
New details emerge in drive-by shooting that killed 8-year-old
Two people shot in a car off Gordon Highway
Two people shot in a car off Gordon Highway
The Aiken County Coroner confirms a 7-year-old and 12-year-old girl were killed in Sunday's...
Two children killed, another injured by Jackson fire
Fenwick Street shooting
Two people shot on Fenwick Street in Augusta
Car accident generic
Crash outside North Augusta leaves one person dead

Latest News

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, left, and Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei...
US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine
FILE - Dominick Black looks at a photograph held by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger,...
Man who bought gun for Kyle Rittenhouse pleads no contest
New York Mayor Eric Adams on Monday revised the death toll from a high-rise fire, saying 17...
Mayor says 17 died in NYC fire, 2 fewer than first reported
A fire at this Jackson home left two girls dead.
2 girls in Jackson become latest of 9 killed in local house fires