Education roundup: Augusta teacher surprised with $10K grant

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County School System teacher was surprised with a significant donation from DonorsChoose on Monday morning.

“Good Morning America” reporter Will Reeve was in Augusta to interview Donny Carswell and his media students at Glenn Hills High School.

Carswell was selected as the first teacher recognized in a new segment on “Good Morning America” called “Class Act,” which recognizes teachers who are making a difference for students during the return to in-person instruction.

The “Good Morning America” and DonorsChoose staff learned of Carswell’s media class and student morning show and selected him for the recognition.

Donny Carswell and his students at Glenn Hills High School were surprised with a $10,000 grant. (Photo Courtesy of Richmond County School System)

“I was really surprised by the donation from DonorsChoose. With these funds, we are going to be able to purchase some state-of-the-art equipment to improve the quality of our shows and even help us produce movies,” says Carswell.

Money to benefit students in 4 counties

Students in four CSRA school districts will benefit from a $1 million grant being awarded by the state.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s office said Monday he’s awarding funds to Georgia Youth Science & Technology Centers Inc. to strengthen science, technology, engineering and math learning with real-world information from industries in the state.

Programming will focus on afterschool enrichment options, family science events and providing technology to students.

Counties that will benefit from these funds include Glascock, Hancock, Lincoln and Warren, according to Kemp’s office.

The money is part of Round 1 of the second installment of the Governors Emergency Education Relief Fund, amounting to a total of over $47 million in additional emergency assistance to support K-12 and higher education.

“As we work to meet the needs of students, parents, and teachers by maintaining in-person learning, we know that our schools and education support organizations will need additional help,” Kemp said in a statement. “We also know our education providers play a critical role in providing the workforce needed to combat the health and economic effects of the pandemic.”

He said the funding is geared toward keeping kids in the classroom with minimal disruption to their education while strengthening that classroom-to-workforce pipeline.

“By working around the clock, we have weathered the difficulties presented by COVID-19 for almost three school years,” Kemp said. “With this new round of support, we will help get our educators and students across the finish line of the pandemic.”

Columbia County college expo scheduled in March

EVANS, Ga. - The Columbia County Chamber Foundation, in partnership with the Columbia County Board of Education, will host the third annual Career and College Expo on March 8 at the Columbia County Exhibition Center in Grovetown.

The event, which targets area middle school and high school students and parents, will get underway at 4 p.m.

Breakout sessions in fields such as manufacturing, health care, nuclear/energy, cyber and financial aid will be held throughout the evening.

In 2020, more than 1,600 area students and parents along with over 100 colleges, universities and businesses participated in the expo.

The goal of the expo is to identify clear pathways from high school to a future career, whether that includes a four-year university, a two-year degree at a technical school or trade school, or going directly into the workforce.

Designed to educate both middle and high students and parents on the vast career opportunities available, this initiative aligns the educational, technical and trade sectors with businesses.

To register a student or to register a booth for your business, visit https://www.columbiacountychamberfoundation.org/career--college-expo.html or contact Ashley Rice at ashley@columbiacountychamber.com or 706-651-0018.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.