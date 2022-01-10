Project Freedom Ride, giving dogs a new home

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For a 10-year-old boy from Evans, saving animals has been the mission of his short life.

Project Freedom Ride has been Roman McConn’s baby.

“They don’t know why they’re here. They don’t deserve to be here, but yet they are,” said McConn.

For McConn, it’s sad to see so many dogs living like this.

“Oh, my goodness, and all they just want is a good family that will love them forever,” he said.

The animal rescue he helped create, visited Burke County for the first time. This shelter opened about nine months ago.

“We wanted to try and help them because they were almost immediately full,” said McConn.

Project Freedom Ride is getting eighteen dogs ready for a trip. They’re about to head north to rescues in Virginia.

“They don’t have a lot of space here, so it’ll be good that we’re getting this many dogs out,” he said.

They usually rescue dogs in Texas, but their van made a special trip just for this. McConn lives in Evans now, and he’s happy to help dogs close to home.

As they go, the sun sets on this part of their life. When it rises again, they’ll be in a new place with a chance at a better life.

“It’s good to see all of these dogs all happy because they know they’re going to a better place,” said McConn.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.