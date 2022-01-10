‘More than just an ordinary speech’: Biden, Harris to push voting rights in Ga.

ATLANTA (Gray News) - President Joe Biden and Voce President Kamala Harris will renew their push for federal voting rights legislation in a speech Tuesday in Georgia.

“This is more than just an ordinary speech,” said Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Ga.

Williams now serves the Georgia House district replacing the late Congressman John Lewis. Voting rights legislation being proposed by Democrats in Washington carries Lewis’ name.

When asked about what her district needs to hear from the president and vice president Tuesday, Williams said, “It’s about putting the entire power of the White House behind this move to get voting rights legislation.”

The Republican National Committee spokesperson Paris Dennard said while Democrats have criticized voting law changes in Georgia, Republicans did the right thing in passing them.

“Georgia’s election integrity laws that were put in place to protect the vote and to make sure that people that look like me especially have their votes protected,” Dennard said.

Dennard also accused the Biden and Harris administration of using race in Georgia to sell nationwide changes to voting laws.

“What we’ve seen in Georgia are just time and time again the Democrats, especially Biden and Harris are hell bent on using race baiting and pandering and racial politics to divide us,” Dennard said.

The White House says the president and vice president will focus on what they call the urgent need to pass legislation to protect the constitutional right to vote and the integrity of American elections.

Georgia, a traditionally Republican state that Biden won in November 2020 and which also sent two Democrats to the Senate shortly after Biden’s victory, is among states that have put new limits on how people can vote following Biden’s victory.

A measure signed into law last year by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, among other things, cuts the amount of time voters have to request an absentee ballot, shortens early voting before runoff elections and limits drop boxes where voters can deposit their completed ballots.

