MLK’s daughter slams ‘false narratives’ under race theory

Bernice King
Bernice King(Gray)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter is pushing for federal voting rights legislation and has slammed “false narratives under the banner of critical race theory.”

The Rev. Bernice King said Monday that there is a urgent need for voting legislation, and that it is crucial to the world that the U.S. stands as a democratic nation.

Her remarks came ahead of a scheduled visit Tuesday to Georgia by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to talk about voting rights.

King spoke at an event at The King Center in Atlanta to announce eight days of programming for the upcoming holiday in honor of her father.

