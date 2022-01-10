Ga. Capitol roundup: GOP election needs could dominate session

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s General Assembly has opened for business with Republican primary politics shaping the agenda.

Gov. Brian Kemp is facing internal challengers and some other key Republicans are reaching for higher office.

That could mean a race to the right ahead of the May 24 primary.

With former President Donald Trump opposing Kemp and backing an insurgent challenger for lieutenant governor, Kemp already plans to end requirements for permits to carry guns, while others are pushing to abolish the state income tax.

Democrat Stacey Abrams faces no opposition in her party primary.

The Democrats are hoping Republicans will be hopelessly splintered come November.

The legislative session began on Monday.

What else is ahead?

Also expected to get attention is education policy to the forefront, driven by a national tumult over the pandemic and race.

Republicans are also taking cues from Glenn Youngkin’s gubernatorial victory in Virginia, believing school policy can sway swing voters who voted for Democrats.

One top issue will be efforts to block obscene materials from school websites and libraries.

Another top issue will be regulating what schools can teach about race, an effort Republicans characterize as banning critical race theory.

Conservatives want to give parents greater ability to examine what schools teach, restrict sex education and ban transgender girls from school sports.

Also in the news ...

PAY RAISE: Gov. Brian Kemp wants to give a $5,000 annual pay raise to state agency employees. Kemp wants lawmakers to boost teacher pay by another $2,000, completing his promise to give teachers a $5,000 raise over four years, costing about $461 million.

DUNCAN’S AGENDA: Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s agenda includes addressing the shortage of mental health resources, improving Georgia’s foster care system and creating a state tax credit for individuals and corporations who contribute to their local police department or sheriff’s office.

