Advertisement

Ga. Capitol roundup: GOP election needs could dominate session

Georgia Capitol
Georgia Capitol(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s General Assembly has opened for business with Republican primary politics shaping the agenda.

Gov. Brian Kemp is facing internal challengers and some other key Republicans are reaching for higher office.

That could mean a race to the right ahead of the May 24 primary.

MORE | MLK’s daughter slams ‘false narratives’ under race theory

With former President Donald Trump opposing Kemp and backing an insurgent challenger for lieutenant governor, Kemp already plans to end requirements for permits to carry guns, while others are pushing to abolish the state income tax.

Democrat Stacey Abrams faces no opposition in her party primary.

The Democrats are hoping Republicans will be hopelessly splintered come November.

The legislative session began on Monday.

What else is ahead?

Also expected to get attention is education policy to the forefront, driven by a national tumult over the pandemic and race.

Republicans are also taking cues from Glenn Youngkin’s gubernatorial victory in Virginia, believing school policy can sway swing voters who voted for Democrats.

One top issue will be efforts to block obscene materials from school websites and libraries.

Another top issue will be regulating what schools can teach about race, an effort Republicans characterize as banning critical race theory.

Conservatives want to give parents greater ability to examine what schools teach, restrict sex education and ban transgender girls from school sports.

Also in the news ...

PAY RAISE: Gov. Brian Kemp wants to give a $5,000 annual pay raise to state agency employees. Kemp wants lawmakers to boost teacher pay by another $2,000, completing his promise to give teachers a $5,000 raise over four years, costing about $461 million.

DUNCAN’S AGENDA: Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s agenda includes addressing the shortage of mental health resources, improving Georgia’s foster care system and creating a state tax credit for individuals and corporations who contribute to their local police department or sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are working to piece together the puzzle of why an 8-year-old girl was shot dead in...
New details emerge in drive-by shooting that killed 8-year-old
Two people shot in a car off Gordon Highway
Two people shot in a car off Gordon Highway
The Aiken County Coroner confirms a 7-year-old and 12-year-old girl were killed in Sunday's...
Two children killed, another injured by Jackson fire
Fenwick Street shooting
Two people shot on Fenwick Street in Augusta
Car accident generic
Crash outside North Augusta leaves one person dead

Latest News

South Carolina Statehouse
S.C. Statehouse roundup: More than a dozen COVID-related bills filed
medical marijuana in SC
VIDEO: Push to legalize medical marijuana in SC
Georgia voting stickers
New lawsuit challenges 3 Georgia congressional district maps
FILE - Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., speaks during a rally in Augusta, Ga., on Dec. 10, 2020. (AP...
Perdue challenges campaign fundraising law benefiting Kemp