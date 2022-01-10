Advertisement

Football fans across the nation are rooting for Bulldogs tonight

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Joyce Lupiani
Jan. 10, 2022
ATLANTA (WGCL/CBS46) — The residents of Georgia aren’t the only ones who want the Bulldogs to win tonight against Alabama in the College football Playoff National Championship.

According to BetOnline, 31 states are rooting for Georgia and 19 states are rooting for Alabama.

States that are rooting for Georgia include Florida, Alaska, the Carolinas, Massachusetts and Maine.

States cheering for Alabama include Texas, Nevada, California, Tennessee and Kentucky.

The results were determined based on geotagged Twitter data and fan hashtags.

Alabama beat Georgia in the SEC Championship game 41-24 in December.

The Crimson Tide is hoping for their 2nd straight national titles and their 6th under Coach Nick Saban.

Georgia is favored to win, according to Caesars Sportsbook. The score prediction is 28-20.

The kickoff in Indianapolis is at 8 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN.

