Five people shot in breakout of shootings across the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A recent breakout of shootings this weekend has left many injured and one dead, with many of the shootings happening right here in Augusta.

The most recent shooting incident happened in Augusta on Sunday evening.

At 5:57 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a shooting at the 1900 block of Fenwick Street. On scene, deputies found two men that had been shot.

The victims were transported to AUMC. Deputies say one of the victim’s injuries is considered to be life-threatening.

Earlier Sunday morning, deputies also responded to a shooting incident that happened at the intersection of Gordon Highway and Wilkinson Road.

Around 1 a.m., deputies say they found two people shot in the car. Both were transported to AUMC. Deputies say one of the victim’s injuries are serious, but not life-threatening.

A third person was in the car but did not have any injuries.

And several family members confirmed the identity of the 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by in Augusta on Saturday.

The girl was identified as Arbrie Leigh Anthony.

Community remembers Arbrie Anthony, an 8 year old killed in shooting on Saturday night and supports her family. (WRDW)

On January 8 at 7:25 p.m., Richmond County deputies responded to the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies learned that Anthony had been shot in the front yard of a residence.

She was taken to AUMC by private vehicle, and family members confirm she passed away.

Sheriff’s investigators and the Crime Scene Unit are still investigating.

Meanwhile, a man is behind bars after a shooting at Old Warrenton Studios on Friday afternoon, according to the GBI.

Investigators say the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and found 21-year-old Joseph Eckert suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. Eckert was taken to Augusta to be treated for his injuries.

Jason Owen, 25, of Akron, Ohio was charged with reckless conduct and is currently being held at the McDuffie County Jail.

The GBI says their investigation revealed that Owen and Eckert were participating in some sort of live role play event at Warrenton Studios.

According to the department, group known as “Chernobyl Milisim” had rented the studio space to film a video for YouTube, and at least 20 people were involved. The GBI says the shooting incident occurred prior to filming any video, and involved only Eckert and Owen.

Many of these investigations are ongoing and we will provide more information when it becomes available.

