Daily forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Cold weather returns, big cool down expected by Tuesday.
By Tim Strong
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Conditions will be breezy behind the cold front this morning, with sustained winds between 10-15 mph out of the NE. The afternoon looks less breezy with winds expected to tapper off. The clouds will start to clear by lunchtime and the afternoon looks mostly sunny, but cooler with highs only reaching the mid 50s.

A big cooldown is on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday as and area of high pressure pulls down Canadian air. We’ll be waking up Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. The cold temps continue for Wednesday with highs in the low 50s and morning lows in the low 20! Definitely make sure the kids are bundled up has they head off to school!

We’ll start to warm up after Wednesday and reach the upper 50s and low 60s through next weekend. We’ll see building cloud cover for the end of the work week with the chance for a few showers Saturday night into Sunday with another cool down likely for Sunday afternoon. Keep it here for updates.

