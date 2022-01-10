Daily forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear skies for the rest of this evening into tonight as high pressure builds into the region. Temperatures will be cold this evening in the 40s and 30s, so grab the jacket if you’re heading out to watch the big game! Lows tonight into early Tuesday will be cold in the upper 20s and low 30s. Wind chills will be a little colder as winds stay out of the north between 3-5 mph.

Bundle up early Tuesday with morning lows near 30. Sunny and chilly Tuesday with highs near 50 in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the northeast generally less than 10 mph as high pressure centers just north of the region.

It will be even colder Tuesday night into Wednesday morning under clear skies and calm winds. Protect your outdoor pets! Morning lows Wednesday will be down in the mid 20s. Highs will warm up to the mid 50s by the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest generally less than 10 mph.

An upper level trough will bring a few more clouds late Wednesday into Thursday. This will keep lows early Thursday in the low 30s. Afternoon highs Thursday will be a little warmer in the upper 50s.

Mostly sunny Friday with seasonal highs in the upper 50s. Rain chances look possible this weekend with our next area of low pressure moving through the region. Keep it here for updates.

