City of Augusta set to host MLK Parade

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of Augusta has teamed up with the Augusta chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) to host the 2022 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade.

This year’s theme is “When We Fight, We Win.”

The event is scheduled for Jan. 15 from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.

The parade will begin at Dyess Park Community Center, 902 James Brown Boulevard. It will then proceed south on James Brown Boulevard, west onto Wrightsboro Road, north onto Augusta Avenue, east onto Laney Walker Boulevard, north onto 11th Street, and will conclude on D’Antignac Street.

