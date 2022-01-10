Advertisement

Augusta mayor’s chief of staff leaves for job in Virginia

Augusta- Richmond County's Municipal Building
Augusta- Richmond County's Municipal Building(.)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The chief of staff for the mayor of Augusta, has left for a job in Richmond, Va.

“Petula Burks has been and remains a trusted advisor. Her leadership and professionalism guided my team through a global pandemic and into an incredible year of economic growth and opportunity for Augusta. I am excited to see what her future holds,” said Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. “Upon joining the Mayor’s Office, Petula promised us one year.”

He said her focus has been “on elevating the story of Augusta, driving results, executing our vision for OneAugusta, and building a city of opportunity for everyone helped ensure the passage of key pieces of legislation that I had presented the Augusta Commission.”

Burks joined the mayor’s office in September 2020.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are working to piece together the puzzle of why an 8-year-old girl was shot dead in...
New details emerge in drive-by shooting that killed 8-year-old
Two people shot in a car off Gordon Highway
Two people shot in a car off Gordon Highway
The Aiken County Coroner confirms a 7-year-old and 12-year-old girl were killed in Sunday's...
Two children killed, another injured by Jackson fire
Fenwick Street shooting
Two people shot on Fenwick Street in Augusta
Car accident generic
Crash outside North Augusta leaves one person dead

Latest News

In this 1960 file photo, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks in Atlanta.
City of Augusta set to host MLK Parade
South Carolina Statehouse
S.C. Statehouse roundup: Previewing legislative session that starts Tuesday
Joseph Matthew McWhorter from Lanett was the lucky fisherman.
Record-breaking shoal bass caught on Chattahoochee River
High School Football
Football fans across the nation are rooting for Bulldogs tonight