Augusta mayor’s chief of staff leaves for job in Virginia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The chief of staff for the mayor of Augusta, has left for a job in Richmond, Va.

“Petula Burks has been and remains a trusted advisor. Her leadership and professionalism guided my team through a global pandemic and into an incredible year of economic growth and opportunity for Augusta. I am excited to see what her future holds,” said Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. “Upon joining the Mayor’s Office, Petula promised us one year.”

He said her focus has been “on elevating the story of Augusta, driving results, executing our vision for OneAugusta, and building a city of opportunity for everyone helped ensure the passage of key pieces of legislation that I had presented the Augusta Commission.”

Burks joined the mayor’s office in September 2020.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.