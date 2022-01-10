Advertisement

Attorney Alex Murdaugh to seek bond reduction Monday

Alex Murdaugh listens to prosecutors outline their case against him during a bond hearing in...
Alex Murdaugh listens to prosecutors outline their case against him during a bond hearing in the Richland Judicial Center in Columbia, S.C., Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A judge in South Carolina denied bond for attorney Alex Murdaugh on the second set of charges he has faced since finding his wife and son dead last June. (AP Photo/Lewis M. Levine, Pool)(Lewis M. Levine | AP)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Prominent Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is hoping a judge will rule in his favor Monday afternoon a bond reduction hearing.

Murdaugh will face State Grand Jury Presiding Judge Alison Renee Lee in a virtual bond hearing at 2 p.m., according to South Carolina Attorney General’s Office spokesman Robert Kittle.

Lee set a $7 million surety bond for Murdaugh on Dec. 13 on a total of 48 charges from multiple state grand jury indictments. That bond also included GPS monitoring, house arrest and a requirement that he surrender his passport and waive extradition if he leaves the state.

Lee also required Murdaugh to undergo substance abuse counseling and random drug testing at a residential facility within the state.

SPECIAL SECTION: The Murdaugh Cases

Murdaugh’s attorneys, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin say an email from court-appointed co-receivers of his assets shows less than $10,000 in Murdaugh’s account, arguing that bond amount was “tantamount to no bond at all.”

Murdaugh told the court he understands there may be concerns that he could be a danger to himself in connection with a Labor Day weekend shooting in which he was wounded and later accused of hiring someone to fatally shoot him as part of an insurance fraud scheme.

“I made a terrible decision that I regret and frankly I’m embarrassed about,” Murdaugh said. “I’m not in that place now.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are working to piece together the puzzle of why an 8-year-old girl was shot dead in...
New details emerge in drive-by shooting that killed 8-year-old
Two people shot in a car off Gordon Highway
Two people shot in a car off Gordon Highway
The Aiken County Coroner confirms a 7-year-old and 12-year-old girl were killed in Sunday's...
Two children killed, another injured by Jackson fire
Fenwick Street shooting
Two people shot on Fenwick Street in Augusta
Car accident generic
Crash outside North Augusta leaves one person dead

Latest News

In this 1960 file photo, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks in Atlanta.
City of Augusta set to host MLK Parade
South Carolina Statehouse
S.C. Statehouse roundup: Previewing legislative session that starts Tuesday
Joseph Matthew McWhorter from Lanett was the lucky fisherman.
Record-breaking shoal bass caught on Chattahoochee River
High School Football
Football fans across the nation are rooting for Bulldogs tonight
Augusta- Richmond County's Municipal Building
Augusta mayor’s chief of staff leaves for job in Virginia