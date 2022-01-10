Advertisement

Argument leads to fatal shooting at Alabama bowling alley; 1 killed, 6 injured

1 killed, 6 injured in Montgomery bowling alley shooting
1 killed, 6 injured in Montgomery bowling alley shooting
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) – Several people were shot at a bowling alley in Alabama early Sunday morning.

According to WSFA, one person was killed and six were injured in the shooting at Bama Lanes around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police said an argument inside the bowling alley turned physical, leading to the shooting.

An officer with the Montgomery Police Department was working at the bowling alley in an off-duty capacity and called for backup.

The officer and other patrons rendered first aid to those injured within seconds of the shooting.

“We appreciate the community coming forward with assisting in the identification of the offender and rendering first aid – ordinary people acting in an extraordinary way,” said Interim Police Chief Ramona Harris.

Jeffrey Reed, 21, of Montgomery, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening wounds, and four others were being treated for non-life-threating injuries sustained in the shooting.

According to officials, four of the victims were considered “innocent bystanders.”

“This was an isolated shooting incident resulting in multiple people being injured and one person being killed due to reckless behavior with a firearm,” Harris said.

The police captain emphasized this was not considered a mass shooting.

Troy Johnson, 23, of Montgomery, was charged with murder and assault in connection to the incident.

Bama Lanes Montgomery was not able to comment as this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are working to piece together the puzzle of why an 8-year-old girl was shot dead in...
New details emerge in drive-by shooting that killed 8-year-old
Two people shot in a car off Gordon Highway
Two people shot in a car off Gordon Highway
The Aiken County Coroner confirms a 7-year-old and 12-year-old girl were killed in Sunday's...
Two children killed, another injured by Jackson fire
Fenwick Street shooting
Two people shot on Fenwick Street in Augusta
Car accident generic
Crash outside North Augusta leaves one person dead

Latest News

Clay Aiken announced on Twitter Monday he is running for Congress in the state of North...
Former ‘American Idol’ star announces second run for Congress in North Carolina
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
In this 1960 file photo, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks in Atlanta.
City of Augusta set to host MLK Parade
South Carolina Statehouse
S.C. Statehouse roundup: Previewing legislative session that starts Tuesday
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, left, and Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei...
No progress seen after Russia-US talks over Ukraine tensions