2 girls in Jackson become latest of 9 killed in local house fires

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two children died and another was injured in a house fire in Jackson — the latest in a string of deadly blazes across the CSRA in just a little over a month.

According to dispatchers, Aiken fire crews responded to the house fire just off of Charles Street sometime after 4 a.m. Sunday.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office later confirmed the identities of the two children who died as 12-year-old Annabella Burress and 7-year-old Azriel Burress. The coroner’s office says they were sisters.

The two girls’ bodies will be sent to Newberry, South Carolina for autopsy.

Annabella was a seventh-grader at Paul Knox Middle School and Azriel was a first-grader at Redcliffe Elementary School.

“Our prayers and continued comfort are with the Burress family and the Paul Knox Middle and Redcliffe Elementary families during this time of grief,” the Aiken County Public School District said in a statement.

Counselors will be on campus at both schools Monday and Tuesday to support teachers, students and families.

We are working to find out the extent of the third child’s injuries.

Deputies say they are investigating the cause of the fire.

News 12 asked the sheriff’s agency if an adult was home at the time, but deputies said they were unable to answer while still in the early stages of their investigation.

A deadly time of year

The deaths come on the heels of seven local fire deaths in December, including that of a child who died not far from where the Jackson girls died.

This is one of the deadliest times of year for house fires, with many started as people try to keep warm in the winter.

In December across the CSRA:

Staying safe

The fire deaths have raised concerns across the CSRA, with local rescuers offering tips on how to stay safe, since this is peak fire season.

“The No. 1 thing people can do right now is test and make sure they have a working smoke alarm inside their home,” said Augusta Fire Chief/EMA Director Antonio Burden. “There should be an alarm installed in every room where you have a loved one.”

Other safety steps people can take:

Make an escape plan and practice it with everyone who lives in the home.

If you’re cooking, never leave food unattended.

Know how to put out a grease fire if one flares up. A grease fire could be extinguished by sliding a cover over the pot or pan, turning off the heat source, and move the pot or pan away from the heat source with a protective glove.

Consider purchasing an ABC fire extinguisher.

Do not overload your power outlets. If you use a power strip, make sure there’s a UL-tested label on it. And do not plug heating equipment into extension cords. This can lead to overheating of the cord, damage to the appliance and increased risk of fire or electric shock.

Have your fireplace or wood stove chimney and chimney connectors inspected and cleaned at the start of the heating season.

Move anything that can burn (i.e., furniture, bedding, clothing) at least three feet from your heater, fireplace, or wood stove. Fifty-four percent of home heating fire deaths are caused by having heating equipment too close to things that can burn.

Keep your children and pets safely away from your portable or space heater.

Turn off your portable or space heater before leaving the room.

Never use your oven to heat your home.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.