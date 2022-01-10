Advertisement

18-year-old accused of throwing newborn in dumpster

By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBBS, N.M. (Gray News) – An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after admitting to police she put her newborn in a dumpster.

According to the Hobbs Police Department, officers responded to reports of an infant in a dumpster around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Officers rendered aid to the newborn, who was taken to the hospital for further pediatric treatment. Authorities said the child is in stable condition at this time.

According to police, investigators were able to get surveillance video that appears to show the woman putting the baby in the trash.

The video shows a white car pulling up to the dumpster around 2 p.m.

You can see a woman get out of the car, open the back passenger door, grab a black bag, toss it into the dumpster and then leave.

Police said Alexis Avila confessed to giving birth to the child at another location and then putting it in the dumpster.

Avila was arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff’s Office holds conference after 8-year-old is killed in Augusta shooting
Two people shot in a car off Gordon Highway
Two people shot in a car off Gordon Highway
The Aiken County Coroner confirms a 7-year-old and 12-year-old girl were killed in Sunday's...
Two children dead, another injured in Jackson fire
Fenwick Street shooting
Two people shot on Fenwick Street in Augusta
The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are working an accident on Highway 230 in...
Edgefield County crash leaves one person dead

Latest News

An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after admitting to police she put her newborn in...
18-year-old accused of throwing newborn in dumpster
At least 19 people were killed and 63 injured in a five-alarm fire at a New York City apartment...
Several with grave injuries after NYC fire that killed 19
Novak Djokovic is a nine-time Australian Open champion. He has 20 Grand Slam singles titles, a...
Australian judge says tennis star Djokovic can stay but saga not over
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, left, and Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei...
US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine