UPDATE: Two children dead, another injured in Jackson fire

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two children have died in a house fire off Charles Street. They also report one other child was injured in the fire.

According to dispatch, crews responded to the scene sometime after 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office says they’ll be investigating the cause of the fire, and they are still in the early stages of their investigation.

This is an on going story. Check back for details.

