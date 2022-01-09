Advertisement

UPDATE: Two children dead, another injured in Jackson fire

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two children have died in a house fire off Charles Street. They also report one other child was injured in the fire.

According to dispatch, crews responded to the scene sometime after 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office says they’ll be investigating the cause of the fire, and they are still in the early stages of their investigation.

This is an on going story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
UPDATE: All suspects in custody after Columbia County manhunt
Drive-by shooting on 3rd Avenue
8-year-old shot and killed in apparent drive-by shooting in Augusta
Police lights
Man arrested after shooting at Warrenton film set
The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are working an accident on Highway 230 in...
Edgefield County crash leaves one person dead
Antwaun Hillary
Strom Thurmond football coach steps down after 8 winning seasons

Latest News

(Source: AP)
Two people shot in a car off Gordon Highway
Crews are currently battling a structure fire in Jackson.
Crews battle structure fire in Jackson
Nick and Laura live in Indy
Live National Championship coverage from Indianapolis
Saturday Night Indy Live Hit