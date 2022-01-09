Two people shot in a car off Gordon Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a shooting that happened at the intersection of Gordon Highway and Wilkinson Road.

The department says responded to the call around 1:04 a.m. early Sunday morning. When deputies arrived, they say they found two people shot in the car. Both were transported to AUMC, though the sheriff’s office says one of the victim’s injuries are serious-- but not life threatening. They say there was also a third person in the car, but they were not shot.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating and details are limited at this time.

