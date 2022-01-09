Advertisement

Two Orangeburg Co. schools transition to virtual learning after surge in absences

File photo of a student remote learning
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Citing a growing number of teacher and nurse absences, two Orangeburg County schools will transition to virtual learning on Monday.

Orangeburg County School District officials announced Sunday night that Edisto Primary and Carver Edisto Middle School will begin a 100 percent virtual instructional model until going back to in-person learning on January 18.

Teachers and staff will report to work in person, according to officials.

The statement said, in part:

We will continue to work together to keep schools open to our students and families, and are grateful for the flexibility and teamwork of our students, families, teachers and staff as we navigate these challenging times together.

Orangeburg County reported 216 new coronavirus cases on January 5, according to DHEC.

