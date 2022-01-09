Staffing shortage delays in-person classes for McDuffie County schools

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students in the McDuffie County School System will have an extra few days off to start the week, according to the school system.

The school system made this Facebook post:

Due to staffing shortages, there will be no classes on Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 10-11. The district will evaluate staffing numbers Tuesday afternoon. At that time, the decision will be made for the return of students or virtual learning for the remainder of the week. During this time, all athletics and extracurricular activities will be suspended.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.