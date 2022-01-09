Advertisement

Staffing shortage delays in-person classes for McDuffie County schools

Mcduffie county school district
Mcduffie county school district
By William Rioux
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students in the McDuffie County School System will have an extra few days off to start the week, according to the school system.

The school system made this Facebook post:

Due to staffing shortages, there will be no classes on Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 10-11. The district will evaluate staffing numbers Tuesday afternoon. At that time, the decision will be made for the return of students or virtual learning for the remainder of the week. During this time, all athletics and extracurricular activities will be suspended.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drive-by shooting on 3rd Avenue
8-year-old shot and killed in apparent drive-by shooting in Augusta
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
UPDATE: All suspects in custody after Columbia County manhunt
The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are working an accident on Highway 230 in...
Edgefield County crash leaves one person dead
(Source: AP)
Two people shot in a car off Gordon Highway
Police lights
Man arrested after shooting at Warrenton film set

Latest News

Deadly Bronx apartment fire
19 dead, including 9 children, in NYC apartment fire
(Source: AP)
Two people shot in a car off Gordon Highway
The Aiken County Coroner confirms a 7-year-old and 12-year-old girl were killed in Sunday's...
UPDATE: Two children dead, another injured in Jackson fire
Crews are currently battling a structure fire in Jackson.
Crews battle structure fire in Jackson