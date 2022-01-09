Sheriff’s Office holds conference after 8-year-old is killed in Augusta shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference to shed more light on a shooting incident that killed an 8-year-old girl in Augusta.

On January 8, at 7:25 p.m., Richmond County deputies responded to the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue in reference to the shooting. Upon arrival, deputies learned that an 8-year-old girl had been shot.

The girl was transported to Augusta University Medical Center by private vehicle, where she was later pronounced dead. Several family members confirmed the child’s identity as Arbrie Leigh Anthony.

Further investigation and video surveillance revealed Anthony was outside petting neighborhood horses when the shooting occurred. A car and horse were also struck by gunfire.

Deputies say at least two individuals in a newer model Jeep Compass Trailhawk fired around five to ten shots in the complex. Deputies say the Jeep Compass is reddish-orange in color, with a large black stripe on the hood.

If you have any information about the incident or recognize the vehicle, please contact the sheriff’s office at 706-821-1080.

This is an ongoing investigation.

