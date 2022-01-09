“It was a deliberate act”: GBI investigating shooting at Old Warrenton Studios

WARRENTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is behind bars after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said he fired a gun at Old Warrenton Studios-- an old west village and film set in Warren County.

Jason Owens, a 25 year old, from Akron, Ohio was arrested and charged with reckless conduct.

That victim was identified as 21 year old Jason Eckart from Marietta Georgia.

The shooting took place as part of an event hosted by the group “Chernobyl MilSim” or Military Simulation.

They are a live action role play group who does events simulating military situations from the video game “S.T.A.L.K.E.R.”

According to the GBI, they were on the property filming a YouTube video.

Agent Patrick Morgan, the Special Agent in Charge at the GBI said there were many weapons on the property and at least twenty participants.

Each participant was encouraged to bring their own weapons and any of them had rigged them up to shoot blanks.

Agent Morgan said Owen, the one arrested, had live rounds in his weapon.

The incident took place before the event, filming, or routine safety checks, leading GBI to believe this was not an accident.

“You know, at this point we are not calling this an accident, it was a deliberate act with an unintended result,” said Agent Morgan.

News 12 reached out to the group for comment but we did not directly hear back.

However, they did release a statement on their Facebook page saying they do safety inspections in an attempt to keep this from happening.

Eckart that victim, has since been released from the hospital and returned to the event today.

Owen, is being held in McDuffie County jail awaiting bond.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.