Funeral services confirmed for kayaker found in Lake Carolina

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: Jan. 9, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Funeral services have been confirmed for a missing kayaker that was found dead at Lake Carolina.

Theron Wallace, 20, of Columbia, was identified by the Richland County Coroner on January 4.

Theron had been missing since Christmas morning after last being seen kayaking on Lake Carolina.

The services are being held at Brookland Baptist Church on Sunset Boulevard on January 15.

The Coroner’s Office Forensic K-9 unit assisted the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to find his body around 4:35 p.m.

“This has been a difficult week for the Wallace family. While we didn’t get the results we hoped for, we are grateful that this family can begin the process for healing. We will continue working with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to fully investigate this accident,” Rutherford said.

The family spoke about the discovery of their son on Wednesday afternoon:

RELATED | Columbia family still searching for missing 20-year-old kayaker on Lake Carolina

Theron was a student at USC Aiken and was back home for Christmas visiting family.

The school released a statement following the confirmation of his death.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and all who knew him,” said Dr. Daniel Heimmermann, chancellor.

His siblings describe him as a free spirit who loved to be out in nature.

“He loved kayaking, meditating, sungazing, walking barefoot, so this is not really out of the norm for him,” they said.

