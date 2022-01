Daily forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We started your Sunday morning off dry and chilly with mornings lows in the upper 30s and low/mid 40s. This afternoon we will warm up into the upper 60s and low 70s thanks to a southerly breeze bringing in warm and humid air from the Gulf of Mexico. We could see wedge conditions for our northern counties so a big temperature divide around the region could be a possibility with northern counties seeing highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and our southern communities seeing low 70s. Augusta still looks to be on the warmer side with afternoon temps around 68°. Winds are likely to be sustained out of the south between 8-12 mph in the afternoon.

A few showers in the afternoon are possible out in front of the main cold front but many of us will see the rainfall after dinnertime. The heaviest of the rain will likely occur between 7 PM and 12 AM (midnight) as the front crosses the region. A few thunderstorms will be possible but fortunately the severe threat looks to remain to our west. Most of the rainfall will end before 5 AM Monday but a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out as you’re heading out the door Monday. Rain totals look to range from 0.50-1.25″ for most of the area.

Cold temps will filter into the region for the first half of the work week. Afternoon highs will start in the mid to upper 50s for Monday but cool to the low 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. Cold Canadian air will move in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and many of us look to wake up with temps in the low 20s. Keep it here for updates.

We have some frigid mornings ahead past Monday. (WRDW)

