Crews battling structure fire in Jackson

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County dispatch confirms crews are working a structure fire in Jackson, South Carolina.

According to dispatch, the call came in at around 4:15 a.m. Sunday in reference to the fire at 120 block of Charles Street.

Dispatch was not able to provide information on if there were any injuries.

A News 12 reporter is headed to the scene. Check back for details.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.