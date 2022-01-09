Advertisement

Crews battling structure fire in Jackson

Crews are currently battling a structure fire in Jackson.
By Celeste Springer
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County dispatch confirms crews are working a structure fire in Jackson, South Carolina.

According to dispatch, the call came in at around 4:15 a.m. Sunday in reference to the fire at 120 block of Charles Street.

Dispatch was not able to provide information on if there were any injuries.

A News 12 reporter is headed to the scene. Check back for details.


