Crews battling structure fire in Jackson

Jan. 9, 2022
JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County dispatch confirms crews are working a structure fire in Jackson, South Carolina.
According to dispatch, the call came in at around 4:15 a.m. Sunday in reference to the fire at 120 block of Charles Street.
Dispatch was not able to provide information on if there were any injuries.
