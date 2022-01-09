8-year-old shot in apparent drive-by shooting in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent drive-by shooting that left an 8-year-old with life threatening injuries in Augusta.

at 7:25 p.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies learned that an 8-year-old victim had been shot in the front yard of a residence.

She was transported to Augusta University Medical Center by private vehicle.

Sheriff’s Investigators and The Crime Scene Unit have responded to the scene and are in the early stages of the investigation.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.