Two buddies are helping others enjoy the outdoors again

By Riley Hale
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Paralyzed since 1995 after a diving accident in the Savannah River.

Jason Beard and long-time friend Kerry Terrell have been hunting buddies for more than 20 years.

Despite the odds, Beard found a way to continue enjoying the outdoors, and now he’s sharing his love for hunting and fishing with others like him.

Turkey hunting is their favorite and they’re good at it.

After many years of successful hunting, Beard had a calling to share this with others that may not have a Terrell in their life.

Beard decided to start a nonprofit called The KT Team, named after his friend Kerry Terrell.

MORE | Hope for Hooves rescue invites kids to read to animals

“That was probably our only argument in twenty-something years, he said you can’t name it after me, and I said well that’s the name,” said Beard.

After working together to find sponsors, volunteers, land, and other resources, they guided their first successful turkey hunt in the spring of 2018.

“That first hunt we were like this is going to be pretty cool you know,” he said.

Since then they have provided hundreds of hunts to more than 50 hunters that are physically challenged.

“You know, God just laid it on our heart to do it and we were just obedient and let God be God and let him dream,” said Beard.

After helping a lot of hunters get back in the woods, the two hunting buddies decided to give fishing a try.

Terrell got Beard a special fishing rod about a year ago to allow him to fish for the first time in 25 years.

“A little bream brought me to tears. I loved fishing growing up and to feel that on the line after so many years,” said Beard.

That’s a feeling they want to share with others.

MORE | One nonprofit is providing hope to the homeless in Augusta

More Information

  • The KT Team will be hosting turkey hunts this coming spring.
  • Interested in hunting or being a volunteer on a hunt, you can reach out on their website, or follow them on social media.
  • Upcoming Fundraiser on Jan. 14: Concert with Christian artist Crowder.
  • Fundraiser benefits will go towards The KT Team to help provide outdoor activities for physically challenged individuals.

