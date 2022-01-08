Two buddies are helping others enjoy the outdoors again

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Paralyzed since 1995 after a diving accident in the Savannah River.

Jason Beard and long-time friend Kerry Terrell have been hunting buddies for more than 20 years.

Despite the odds, Beard found a way to continue enjoying the outdoors, and now he’s sharing his love for hunting and fishing with others like him.

Turkey hunting is their favorite and they’re good at it.

After many years of successful hunting, Beard had a calling to share this with others that may not have a Terrell in their life.

Beard decided to start a nonprofit called The KT Team, named after his friend Kerry Terrell.

“That was probably our only argument in twenty-something years, he said you can’t name it after me, and I said well that’s the name,” said Beard.

After working together to find sponsors, volunteers, land, and other resources, they guided their first successful turkey hunt in the spring of 2018.

“That first hunt we were like this is going to be pretty cool you know,” he said.

Since then they have provided hundreds of hunts to more than 50 hunters that are physically challenged.

“You know, God just laid it on our heart to do it and we were just obedient and let God be God and let him dream,” said Beard.

After helping a lot of hunters get back in the woods, the two hunting buddies decided to give fishing a try.

Terrell got Beard a special fishing rod about a year ago to allow him to fish for the first time in 25 years.

“A little bream brought me to tears. I loved fishing growing up and to feel that on the line after so many years,” said Beard.

That’s a feeling they want to share with others.

