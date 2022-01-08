S.C. Statehouse roundup: More than a dozen COVID-related bills filed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - State lawmakers will tackle a stacked to-do list when they return to Columbia for their regular legislative session starting Tuesday.

Priorities include passing a budget, allocating billions of federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act, and wrapping up redistricting.

But they also face a situation with the pandemic much different than when they adjourned last summer, as South Carolina continues to deal with its highest spike in cases so far because of the highly contagious omicron variant.

Just in the past two months, nearly 20 bills relating to the pandemic have been pre-filed or introduced ahead of lawmakers’ return, mainly sponsored by Republicans, who hold majorities in both the state Senate and House of Representatives.

Some of these bills are more expansive, while others are more narrowly focused.

A dozen bills relate to vaccine mandates, most of them banning or putting stipulations on vaccine requirements at various workplaces. Other vaccine mandate-related bills would give workers more rights for refusing to comply with a requirement, such as unemployment benefits, or make it illegal for a person to be discriminated against based on their vaccination status.

Four bills would outlaw mask mandates or prohibit state money from being spent to enforce them.

Six would affect schools, both K-12 and higher education, by prohibiting vaccination status as a requirement for attendance or employment or by barring public schools from partnering with government agencies to administer vaccines.

One bill would give people infected with COVID and other pandemic and epidemic diseases the ability to undergo experimental treatments or drugs.

On Friday, the Supreme Court heard arguments in legal challenges, including those brought by states including South Carolina, to two of the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates, one affecting healthcare workers and the other a vaccination-or-testing requirement for workers of companies with 100 or more employees.

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, said what Republicans pursue in regards to COVID-19 legislation will likely depend on how the Supreme Court rules in those cases.

“They understand the significance of the public interest on this. I would expect them to make a decision pretty quickly, and we’re going to have to figure out what, if anything, we can do in response to that,” he said, adding regarding mandates on private companies, “My preference would be that the Legislature not get involved in that, but my preference would also be that the business industry not make us get involved in that. Don’t force our hand.”

Massey said a lot of COVID legislation that is passed is reactionary, and it’s hard to anticipate what lawmakers will be reacting to in the coming months.

“I do think there is a real sense in the Legislature, because there’s a real sense in the public, that we want people to be able to work, and there’s a demand for workers all across the state,” Massey said. “We want to make sure that people can continue to work, and so I think there’s going to be interest in addressing any attempts to limit or restrict that.”

McMaster names lawyer to chair South Carolina’s health board

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has named a Columbia-area attorney to become the next chair of the state’s health board.

McMaster announced Friday his nomination of Robert Bolchoz to the board of the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Bolchoz would succeed outgoing chair Mark Elam, who is retiring.

Bolchoz has experience with environmental law and has previously worked in the 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office and as Chief Deputy Attorney General.

Elam will remain chairman of the board until Bolchoz is confirmed by the state Senate.

South Carolina Republicans want judge off redistricting case

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina Republican legislative leaders want to toss a judge from a lawsuit over redistricting plans.

Attorneys for House Speaker Jay Lucas argue in papers filed Thursday that U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel can’t fairly consider the case in part because of similar prior legal work.

Gergel previously was lead counsel on a redistricting case following the 2000 Census and opposed redistricting plans passed by a Republican-controlled Legislature.

Lucas’ attorneys say Gergel “took positions similar to those advanced by the Plaintiffs in this litigation.”

Gergel has been appointed to a three-judge panel mulling a lawsuit by two civil rights groups.

They accuse South Carolina’s newly drawn state House maps of discriminating against Black people by diluting their voting power.

Warren won’t test McMaster with South Carolina gov rematch

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Multimillionaire businessman John Warren has opted not to challenge South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster to a rematch of their 2018 GOP primary face-off.

Warren said Thursday that he’d sit out this year’s election to focus on the Bitcoin company he launched last year.

There had been speculation Warren would mount a redo of 2018, when the businessman leveraged more than $3 million of his own money to fund his challenge of McMaster and force the incumbent to a runoff.

McMaster has so far raised more than $3.5 million for his reelection and faces no GOP opponents raising significant money. Several Democrats are vying to replace him.

