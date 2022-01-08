RCSO searching for missing boy
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing boy.
12-year-old Raymond Williams was last seen near the 4700 block of Mike Padgett Highway.
He has black hair, hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray polo, blue jeans, and brown and blue boots. He is 4′11″ and about 120 pounds.
Williams is known to hang out around Lake Olmstead Apartments.
Anyone with information concerning Williams is urged to contact Investigator Britney Jones at (706)-821-4850, or any on-duty investigator at (706)821-1020 or (706)821-1080
