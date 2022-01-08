RCSO searching for missing boy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing boy.

12-year-old Raymond Williams was last seen near the 4700 block of Mike Padgett Highway.

He has black hair, hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray polo, blue jeans, and brown and blue boots. He is 4′11″ and about 120 pounds.

RCSO is searching for this missing 12-year-old boy. (RCSO)

Williams is known to hang out around Lake Olmstead Apartments.

Anyone with information concerning Williams is urged to contact Investigator Britney Jones at (706)-821-4850, or any on-duty investigator at (706)821-1020 or (706)821-1080

