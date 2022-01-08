Man arrested after shooting at Warrenton film set

WARRENTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is behind bars after a shooting at Old Warrenton Studios, according to the GBI.

Jason Owen, 25, of Akron, Ohio was charged with reckless conduct and is currently being held at the McDuffie County Jail.

According to the GBI, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on Friday afternoon. They say deputies found Joseph Eckert, 21, on scene shot in the leg. Eckert was taken to Augusta to be treated for his injuries.

The GBI says their investigation revealed that Owen and Eckert were participating in some sort of live role play event at Warrenton Studios. According to the venue’s website, they are “a location for film production and living history events.”

According to the department, group known as “Chernobyl Milisim” had rented the space to film a video for YouTube, and at least 20 people were involved. The GBI says the shooting incident occurred prior to filming any video, and involved only Eckert and Owen.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (706)465-3340, or the GBI (706)595-2575. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

