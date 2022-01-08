How local businesses are prepping for the National Championship

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lucas Oil Stadium, the spot for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship.

The Georgia Bulldogs are expected in Indianapolis by the end of Friday night, ahead of the game against Alabama’s Crimson Tide.

Though the game is hundreds of miles away, there is plenty of hype building up here at home.

Academy Sports, in Evans, is where some CFP National Championship merchandise is just arriving.

The many boxes stacked up are filled with t-shirts, banners, decals, and more.

It’s all top secret, no one can see them unless the Dawgs take home the championship.

We spoke with one of the managers here at Academy Sports who’s confident it’ll be in your closet soon enough.

Ben Cannon, manager at Academy Sports, in Evans, considers himself Georgia’s bad luck charm.

“Every Braves game I’ve ever been to with the exception of one we’ve lost, and I’ve been to probably about 30 Braves games. Every football game I’ve ever been to we have lost so I’m feeling pretty good,” said Cannon.

That’s because he won’t be anywhere near Indianapolis on Monday night.

He’ll be right here at home celebrating his own way.

Just like some of our local restaurants, bars, and especially Savannah River Brewing Company.

“We’re hoping to have our best Monday ever. We should, no doubt about it. We’re very excited Georgia is playing for a national championship it’s very cool,” said Jim Christian, taproom manager, Savannah River Brewing Company.

Their watch party is on their big screen and TVs around the bar. It’ll be paired with booze and yummy football food.

Christian is a Dawg supporter but says not to worry if you’re pulling for the Crimson Tide.

“100 percent, they’re welcome. We are a safe space for Alabama fans. I know lots of great Alabama fans. Everyone is welcome no doubt,” he said.

Cannon said: “If Georgia wins, when Georgia wins were going to reopen.”

Right after the game, Cannon says the exclusive merch will be out on the shelf, but he might be in the back recovering from his excitement.

“Probably coming close to a heart attack that’s what I did when the Braves won,” said Cannon.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.