Have you seen this suspect in Waynesboro domestic violence case?

Charles Prather
Charles Prather(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect in a domestic violence incident.

Charles Prather, 17, is wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault strangulation, interference with a 911 call, third-degree cruelty to children and battery, according to police.

He’s described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 211 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police also released a photo of him.

Anyone with information on Prather’s whereabouts is urged to contact Chief Investigator Angela Collins at 706-554-8022 or dispatchers at 706-554-8029 or 706-554-2133, option 2.

