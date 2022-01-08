Daily forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We saw a cold start this morning around the CSRA with lows in the upper 20s and 30s along with wind chills down into the mid to low 20s. Mostly sunny skies expected today with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be out of the east between 8-12 mph.

Another front brings the chance for rain tomorrow into tomorrow night. Isolated showers will be possible during the day, but widespread is rain is anticipated by Sunday evening into Sunday night. We will be warmer during the day Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60s ahead of the front. Rain totals Sunday through early Monday look to be between 0.25-1.25″ for most of the area. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.

The forecast gets a little soggy tomorrow into Monday morning. (WRDW)

Most of the rain will clear by early Monday morning with clearing skies during the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s Monday afternoon.

A chilly and dry stretch of weather expected most of the next work week. Highs will be below average in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday next week. Morning lows will be in the 20s by Wednesday. Keep it here for updates.

A rollercoaster of highs the next few days. (WRDW)

