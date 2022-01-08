Daily forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We saw a cold start this morning around the CSRA with lows in the upper 20s and 30s along with wind chills down into the mid to low 20s. With the wind shift this afternoon we saw mostly cloudy skies in Augusta keeping us cool in the upper 40s and low 50s.

As we continue through the rest of this evening temperatures will likely remain the upper 30s and low 40s by morning with a mix of clouds. Areas that see breaks in the cloud cover will cool by a few more degrees.

We’ll start your Sunday dry and cool but will warm up to the upper 60s and low 70s in the afternoon thanks to a southerly breezy. We could see wedge conditions for our northern counties so a big temperature divide around the region could be a possibility with northern counties seeing highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and our southern communities seeing low 70s. Augusta still looks to be on the warmer side with afternoon temps around 68°. Winds are likely to be sustained out of the south between 8-12 mph in the afternoon.

A few showers in the afternoon are possible out in front of a cold front but many of us will see the rainfall after dinnertime, the heaviest of the rain will likely occur between 7 and 10 pm as the front crosses the region. A few thunderstorms will be possible but fortunately the severe threat looks to remain to our west. Most of the rainfall will end before 2am Monday but a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out as you’re heading out the door Monday. Rain totals look to range from 0.50-1.25″ for most of the area.

The forecast gets a little soggy tomorrow into Monday morning. (WRDW)

Cold temps will filter into the region for the first half of the work week. Afternoon highs will start in the mid to upper 50s for Monday but cool to the low 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. Cold Canadian air will move in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and many of us look to wake up with temps in the low 20s. Keep it here for updates.

