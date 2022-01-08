CCSO searching for three men in the Ashton Woods neighborhood

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are in the Ashton Woods neighborhood searching for three suspects.

The agency says the three men are wanted in reference to unlawfully entering cars. They are believed to be black males wearing all black.

Dispatch tells us the agency has secured a perimeter in their search for the men.

If you have any information, or see any suspicious activity, you’re urged to call 911 or dispatch at (706)541-2800.

A News 12 reporter is headed to the scene. Check back for details.

