Working to save lives on our roads

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the state’s Department of Public Safety, last year was the deadliest on South Carolina roadways, ever.

In Georgia, we know, deaths are up over the last three years.

Transportation officials on both sides of the river say they’re hoping for a safer 2022.

There are plans in place to get those traffic deaths down.

Right here in our own backyard at Augusta University, they’re working with the state to help students and the community understand the dangers of these roads right beyond our fence.

One woman is even sharing the trauma she went through after being hit by a drunk driver, and the importance of knowing the consequences.

Bri Merriweather says she’s a survivor.

“Something just told me to grab my seatbelt and pretty much they hit us head-on coming down a hill of 100 miles per hour,” she said.

Nearly 5 years ago. The scars and bruises are a constant reminder.

“I have both bruises on my right arm and left leg that will always be there,” said Merriweather.

Other drivers weren’t as fortunate as Merriweather.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety says they’re going to work on getting more messages out about this issue.

That’s why AU is doing this, it’s called the Georgia Young Adult Program.

“It’s really important because we want our students to make informed decisions and one wrong decision could impact them the rest of their lives,” said Morgan Davis, student wellness coordinator at AU.

The grant program works with the Governor’s Office to help students, and the community.

You put on drunk goggles and try not to hit the cones. We tried it. It’s not as easy as you think.

AU hopes this program expands.

“We are constantly trying to make improvements with this grant and what we’re asking for our funds and what we’ll be able to use these funds for,” said Davis.

For Merriweather, she hopes others will hear her story and think twice.

“This has been life-changing just to now suffer from those things just because someone chose to drive irresponsibly,” she said.

