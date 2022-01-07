Advertisement

Suspect caught after Aiken County murder investigation

From left: Taveisha Danike Porter and Robert Gene Payne II
By Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday, Robert Gene Payne II was arrested for a 2021 Aiken County murder investigation.

Payne was found in Jacksonville Fla. and is being held in Duval County Jail pending his extradition to Aiken County. 

He has been charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

On Oct. 2, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the shooting death of 38-year-old Clifton Tyler.

On Oct. 14, deputies arrested and charged 28-year-old Taveisha Danike Porter for accessory after the fact of murder in relation to the investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office report.

Before Friday’s arrest, Payne was last seen driving away in a dark-colored SUV from 3123 Wagner Road where deputies found Tyler deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

