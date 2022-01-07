S.C. sets COVID record but says vaccinations, boosters are rising

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina set a new record high for a single-day count of new COVID cases, according to new data released by the state health department.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is reporting 13,320 new cases of COVID-19 in Thursday’s data. The previous record was set this past Saturday, when 10,629 new cases were reported.

DHEC said the 13,320 new cases include 9,497 confirmed and 3,823 probable cases.

Meanwhile, state health officials said nearly 800,000 COVID booster shots and third doses have been administered so far in South Carolina, and that number is expected to rise with another group becoming eligible to receive the additional shot.

On Wednesday, the CDC signed off on recommending fully vaccinated children as young as 12 get boosted, starting five months after receiving their initial doses.

But more vaccinated and boosted people are testing positive as well, with overall cases surging nationwide and in South Carolina because of the highly contagious omicron variant.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said it is important to distinguish between having a breakthrough infection, which may be mild, and what the vaccine is supposed to do.

“Vaccines are designed to keep you out of the hospital, out of the morgue, and even with omicron, vaccines are doing that,” Assistant State Epidemiologist Dr. Jane Kelly said. “The goal was never to prevent the sniffles. The goal was to prevent severe disease.”

The latest DHEC analysis of the effect COVID is having on vaccinated compared to unvaccinated people — starting in mid-November, shortly before omicron began to spike in South Carolina, through mid-December — reveals 71% of reported cases, 64% of hospitalizations, and 74% of deaths were among people who were not fully vaccinated.

Prisma Health said that trend can be seen in its hospitals right now.

“We are quite concerned that 80% of those individuals are unvaccinated,” Prisma Health – Midlands Incident Commander Dr. Steve Shelton said. “Again, let me say that: Of the 438 inpatients we currently have, 80% are unvaccinated. We strongly encourage vaccination.”

As case numbers continue to rise, Kelly said it is still true that people who have been previously infected do have some level of immunity, but that level of protection, and how long it lasts, varies from person to person.

Kelly said studies from before the vast spread of omicron show people can reduce that risk of reinfection in half by getting vaccinated.

“Reinfection with omicron occurs at three times the rate of reinfection with delta,” she said. “So if you had prior infection — let’s say you had an infection back in August. That was probably with delta, when delta was prevalent. That was the main variant circulating.

