Richmond, Columbia counties release latest school COVID statistics

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a week when it transitioned 11 schools to home learning as the ultra-contagious omicron variant of coronavirus sweeps the region, the Richmond County School System on Friday released its latest COVID-19 statistics.

Due to staffing shortages as a result of COVID-19, students from the 11 schools were sent home just days after getting back from winter break .

While some outlying districts extended the winter break to develop a strategy, Richmond, Columbia and Aiken counties returned students to school for face-to-face learning.

At least that was the plan at the beginning of the week.

Every Friday, the Richmond County district released COVID statistics for the week. Here are this week’s figures:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

A.B. Merry: 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 6 quarantined employees

Barton Chapel: 5 positive students, 28 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees

Bayvale: 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees

Blythe: 6 positive students, 17 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

Copeland: 0 positive students, 8 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees

Deer Chase: 2 positive students, 13 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Diamond Lakes: 5 positive students, 20 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 3 quarantined employees

Garrett: 5 positive students, 17 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Glenn Hills: 2 positive students, 36 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

Goshen: 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

Gracewood: 1 positive student, 8 quarantined students, 4 positive employees, 6 quarantined employees

Hains: 2 positive students, 35 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Hephzibah: 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees

Jamestown: 1 positive student, 22 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees

Jenkins-White: 0 positive students, 20 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 4 quarantined employees

Lake Forest Hills: 1 positive student, 6 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 3 quarantined employees

Lamar-Milledge: 1 positive student, 10 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees

McBean: 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Meadowbrook: 5 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 3 quarantined employees

Monte Sano: 2 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Sue Reynolds: 1 positive student, 23 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 7 quarantined employees

Terrace Manor: 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 8 quarantined employees

Tobacco Road: 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

W.S. Hornsby: 5 positive students, 67 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 5 quarantined employees

Warren Road: 5 positive students, 17 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 5 quarantined employees

Wheeless Road: 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees

Wilkinson Gardens: 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Willis Foreman: 0 positive students, 8 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees

K-8 SCHOOLS

Belair: 8 positive students, 24 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 5 quarantined employees

C.T. Walker: 4 positive students, 29 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 3 quarantined employees

Freedom Park: 9 positive students, 54 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Richmond Hill: 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 2 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Glenn Hills: 2 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 4 positive employees, 6 quarantined employees

Hephzibah: 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

Hornsby Middle: 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees

Langford: 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Murphey: 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Pine Hill: 3 positive students, 14 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees

Spirit Creek: 2 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Tutt: 1 positive student, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

Academy of Richmond County: 5 positive students, 18 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

A.R. Johnson: 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees

Butler: 3 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Cross Creek: 11 positive students, 18 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Davidson: 3 positive students, 10 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Glenn Hills: 3 positive students, 26 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees

Hephzibah: 3 positive students, 17 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees

T.W. Josey: 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 5 quarantined employees

Lucy C. Laney: 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 7 quarantined employees

Performance Learning Center: 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 4 quarantined employees

RCTCM: 4 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees

Westside: 3 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees

SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS

Alternative School: 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 2 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees

ESchool: 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Marion E. Barnes Career Center: 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing: 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Sandhills: 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees

Columbia County

Also releasing statistics on Friday was the comparably sized and adjacent Columbia County School System.

Although the district hasn’t been transitioning to home learning like Richmond County, it did write a letter to parents this week explaining some new guidelines to try to keep COVID under control .

Here’s a look at the latest COVID stats from the district:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Baker Place: 3 positive students, 3 positive employees

Blue Ridge: 6 positive students, 1 positive employee

Brookwood: 3 positive students, 6 positive employees

Cedar Ridge: 7 positive students, 1 positive employee

Euchee Creek: 7 positive students, 2 positive employees

Evans:4 positive students, 0 positive employees

Greenbrier: 7 positive students, 0 positive employees

Grovetown: 10 positive students, 1 positive employee

Lewiston: 1 positive students, 2 positive employees

Martinez: 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

North Columbia: 1 positive students, 0 positive employees

North Harlem: 4 positive students, 0 positive employees

Parkway: 7 positive students, 1 positive employee

River Ridge: 3 positive students, 1 positive employee

Riverside: 3 positive students, 1 positive employee

South Columbia: 0 positive students, 1 positive employee

Stevens Creek: 5 positive students, 3 positive employees

Westmont: 0 positive students, 0positive employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Columbia: 10 positive students, 1 positive employee

Evans: 9 positive students, 2 positive employees

Greenbrier: 1 positive students, 1 positive employee

Grovetown: 7 positive students, 4 positive employees

Harlem: 3 positive students, 4 positive employees

Lakeside: 3 positive students, 1 positive employee

Riverside: 6 positive students, 0 positive employees

Stallings Island: 1 positive students, 2 positive employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

Evans: 18 positive students, 5 positive employees

Greenbrier: 9 positive students, 1 positive employee

Grovetown: 22 positive students, 4 positive employees

Harlem: 11 positive students, 4 positive employees

Lakeside: 22 positive students, 2 positive employees

Alternative School: 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS

2 positive employees

