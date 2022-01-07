Richmond, Columbia counties release latest school COVID statistics
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a week when it transitioned 11 schools to home learning as the ultra-contagious omicron variant of coronavirus sweeps the region, the Richmond County School System on Friday released its latest COVID-19 statistics.
Due to staffing shortages as a result of COVID-19, students from the 11 schools were sent home just days after getting back from winter break.
While some outlying districts extended the winter break to develop a strategy, Richmond, Columbia and Aiken counties returned students to school for face-to-face learning.
At least that was the plan at the beginning of the week.
Every Friday, the Richmond County district released COVID statistics for the week. Here are this week’s figures:
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
- A.B. Merry: 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 6 quarantined employees
- Barton Chapel: 5 positive students, 28 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
- Bayvale: 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees
- Blythe: 6 positive students, 17 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- Copeland: 0 positive students, 8 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
- Deer Chase: 2 positive students, 13 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Diamond Lakes: 5 positive students, 20 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 3 quarantined employees
- Garrett: 5 positive students, 17 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Glenn Hills: 2 positive students, 36 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- Goshen: 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- Gracewood: 1 positive student, 8 quarantined students, 4 positive employees, 6 quarantined employees
- Hains: 2 positive students, 35 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Hephzibah: 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees
- Jamestown: 1 positive student, 22 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees
- Jenkins-White: 0 positive students, 20 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 4 quarantined employees
- Lake Forest Hills: 1 positive student, 6 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 3 quarantined employees
- Lamar-Milledge: 1 positive student, 10 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees
- McBean: 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Meadowbrook: 5 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 3 quarantined employees
- Monte Sano: 2 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Sue Reynolds: 1 positive student, 23 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 7 quarantined employees
- Terrace Manor: 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 8 quarantined employees
- Tobacco Road: 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- W.S. Hornsby: 5 positive students, 67 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 5 quarantined employees
- Warren Road: 5 positive students, 17 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 5 quarantined employees
- Wheeless Road: 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
- Wilkinson Gardens: 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Willis Foreman: 0 positive students, 8 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees
K-8 SCHOOLS
- Belair: 8 positive students, 24 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 5 quarantined employees
- C.T. Walker: 4 positive students, 29 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 3 quarantined employees
- Freedom Park: 9 positive students, 54 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Richmond Hill: 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 2 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
- Glenn Hills: 2 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 4 positive employees, 6 quarantined employees
- Hephzibah: 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- Hornsby Middle: 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
- Langford: 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Murphey: 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Pine Hill: 3 positive students, 14 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees
- Spirit Creek: 2 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Tutt: 1 positive student, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
HIGH SCHOOLS
- Academy of Richmond County: 5 positive students, 18 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- A.R. Johnson: 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
- Butler: 3 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Cross Creek: 11 positive students, 18 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Davidson: 3 positive students, 10 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Glenn Hills: 3 positive students, 26 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees
- Hephzibah: 3 positive students, 17 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
- T.W. Josey: 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 5 quarantined employees
- Lucy C. Laney: 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 7 quarantined employees
- Performance Learning Center: 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 4 quarantined employees
- RCTCM: 4 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
- Westside: 3 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees
SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS
- Alternative School: 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 2 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees
- ESchool: 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Marion E. Barnes Career Center: 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing: 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Sandhills: 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees
Columbia County
Also releasing statistics on Friday was the comparably sized and adjacent Columbia County School System.
Although the district hasn’t been transitioning to home learning like Richmond County, it did write a letter to parents this week explaining some new guidelines to try to keep COVID under control.
Here’s a look at the latest COVID stats from the district:
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
- Baker Place: 3 positive students, 3 positive employees
- Blue Ridge: 6 positive students, 1 positive employee
- Brookwood: 3 positive students, 6 positive employees
- Cedar Ridge: 7 positive students, 1 positive employee
- Euchee Creek: 7 positive students, 2 positive employees
- Evans:4 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Greenbrier: 7 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Grovetown: 10 positive students, 1 positive employee
- Lewiston: 1 positive students, 2 positive employees
- Martinez: 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- North Columbia: 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
- North Harlem: 4 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Parkway: 7 positive students, 1 positive employee
- River Ridge: 3 positive students, 1 positive employee
- Riverside: 3 positive students, 1 positive employee
- South Columbia: 0 positive students, 1 positive employee
- Stevens Creek: 5 positive students, 3 positive employees
- Westmont: 0 positive students, 0positive employees
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
- Columbia: 10 positive students, 1 positive employee
- Evans: 9 positive students, 2 positive employees
- Greenbrier: 1 positive students, 1 positive employee
- Grovetown: 7 positive students, 4 positive employees
- Harlem: 3 positive students, 4 positive employees
- Lakeside: 3 positive students, 1 positive employee
- Riverside: 6 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Stallings Island: 1 positive students, 2 positive employees
HIGH SCHOOLS
- Evans: 18 positive students, 5 positive employees
- Greenbrier: 9 positive students, 1 positive employee
- Grovetown: 22 positive students, 4 positive employees
- Harlem: 11 positive students, 4 positive employees
- Lakeside: 22 positive students, 2 positive employees
- Alternative School: 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS
- 2 positive employees
