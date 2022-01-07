Man gets 10 years in prison for multistate assault on woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina man charged with kidnapping a Maine woman who said she was assaulted has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Twenty-seven-year-old Dustin Beach initially pleaded not guilty to federal charges of kidnapping, interstate stalking and four counts of witness tampering in 2019. He later pleaded guilty to interstate stalking as part of a plea agreement in June 2021.

He expressed remorse for his actions and said he has been under treatment for drug addiction.

Court records say Beach drove a female from South Carolina to Maine, threatening her and physically assaulting her with his hands and other objects, including a hammer and a metal chain.

