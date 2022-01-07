Advertisement

Local districts respond to new state COVID guidelines

By William Rioux
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The last two years have been a state of constant change for our local school districts.

And more could be coming for schools on our Georgia side.

Parents like Megan Cunningham, have continued to homeschool their children.

“It’s very frustrating,” said Cunningham.

MORE | Richmond, Columbia counties release latest school COVID statistics

“I do plan on putting them back in school at some point when it might be safe,” said Cunningham.

She feels that won’t happen anytime soon after Governor Kemp released new COVID policies for our local school districts.

Governor Brian Kemp loosened requirements for contact tracing and teacher quarantines.

In the new policy, schools don’t have to contact trace anymore, a shortened quarantine, and more testing.

MORE | Georgia loosens quarantine and contact tracing in schools

“I can’t... I can’t risk sending my kids back,” she said.

Columbia County is adapting to those new policies already.

Students and staff can return to school after five days without symptoms. After the five days, then they have to wear a mask for another five days.

“Hopefully it will help us keep people working and let us provide that in-person schooling,” said Superintendent Steven Flynt.

They plan on contact tracing and won’t be requiring a test to stay.

Meaning students and teachers can continue to be in class after being exposed.

“The only reason that we would need to make any adjustments would be if we had a lack of staffing,” said Flynt.

MORE | As COVID surges, 11 Richmond County schools go to virtual learning

Across the county line, Richmond County isn’t looking at any changes.

“Wasn’t happy with it. I don’t think it was a good call,” said Shawnda Griffin, district one Richmond County School board member.

They will keep all of their current COVID protocols the same, regardless of what changes at the state level.

Both Columbia and Richmond counties say they are keeping a close eye on those school case numbers to make sure it’s safe to keep doors open.

“We’re not trying to put anyone, their health, the safety of our children in jeopardy,” said Griffin.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virtual learning
As COVID surges, 6 Richmond County schools go to virtual learning
A car crashed into the living room of a local man.
Augusta home damaged when car crashes into living room
Crime scene tape
McDuffie County shooting sends 24-year-old to hospital
The Charleston Police Department arrested Lorenzo Garner on Tuesday.
Report: Man arrested for punching restaurant employee, threatening victim with oyster shucker
Now that the holidays are over, empty store shelves are not a thing of the past.
Empty store shelves greeting Ga. shoppers — and more pain predicted

Latest News

The KT Team
Two buddies are helping others enjoy the outdoors again
President, Jason Beard and Vice President, Kerry Terrell
Diving accident turns into non-profit for paralyzed hunters and anglers
Turkey hunting
The KT Team helping hunters with physical challenges
Beaufort Republican Tom Davis has been fighting for medical marijuana legislation in South...
Is this the year medical marijuana gets legalized in SC? The bill’s GOP sponsor believes so