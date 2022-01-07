Lanes blocked after 18-wheeler flips over on Jimmie Dyess Pkwy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An overturned 18-wheeler is causing traffic delays on Jimmie Dyess Pkwy.

Dispatch says that call came in at 8:18 a.m.

Deputies say lanes are blocked at the intersection of Wrightsboro Road at this time. Drivers should use caution in the area or seek an alternate route.

We have a News 12 crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.