Lanes blocked after 18-wheeler flips over on Jimmie Dyess Pkwy
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An overturned 18-wheeler is causing traffic delays on Jimmie Dyess Pkwy.
Dispatch says that call came in at 8:18 a.m.
Deputies say lanes are blocked at the intersection of Wrightsboro Road at this time. Drivers should use caution in the area or seek an alternate route.
We have a News 12 crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates.
