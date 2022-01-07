Keeping children from becoming trafficking victims

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Department of Justice is cracking down on human smuggling and forced labor.

This past November, 24 people were charged with forcing migrants to working in brutal conditions on South Georgia farms.

They called it operation “Blooming Onion.”

Federal prosecutors, likening the operation to modern-day slavery.

Also, in November, a federal jury convicted a Columbia County man on nine counts of child sex trafficking.

The jury found Michael Gunn, from Evans, guilty of abuse, ranging from producing child porn, to taking part in commercial sex trafficking.

His wife was also charged to the investigation.

January is human trafficking prevention month, but local organizations are working year-round to address the problem.

While discussing the cases of child sex trafficking, Kari Viola- Brooke, executive director, Child Enrichment Augusta said, “I think it’s a little bit surprising to realize how high the number is.”

In 2021, there were 55 that landed on the doorstep of Child Enrichment.

“54 were from Richmond County, one was from another county,” she said.

Brooke says Richmond County ranks as the second-highest county in Georgia for cases.

“But what we are seeing right here in our community is gang-related trafficking’s or family trafficking,” she said.

Most cases involve children ages 13 to 16 and those who tend to be runaways.

“We need to lower the rate that kids are running away or not going to school because those are big risk factors,” said Brooke.

There are different ways for a child to become a victim of human trafficking.

“If a family member receives money, a place to live or drugs a lot of times parents are receiving drugs or somebody is getting to have sex with their child,” she said.

The organization says it’s their goal to educate and work with the community, and keep more children from becoming victims.

“The more we can educate and make sure people are aware of this issue happening the more likely we are to recognize the signs or if we know something is going on we take that courage to step up and make that report,” said Brooke.

“The more we can have our schools trained on what to do and how to recognize the signs the better we are going to be working with these kids,” she said.

For more information, visit https://www.childenrichment.org/

