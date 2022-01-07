Inmate who escaped from Effingham Co. Jail captured at Savannah hotel

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: An inmate who escaped from the Effingham County Jail has been captured, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit, along with the Savannah Police Departments, SWAT, Strategic Investigative Unit and Gang Unit arrested Kevin Wilson. He was arrested Thursday evening at a hotel off Ogeechee Road in Savannah sometime around 7 p.m.

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate.

Around 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office noticed Kevin David Lenix Wilson, 32, missing during a head count. They believe he escaped at 8 p.m. on Monday night.

They have called the U.S. Marshals in for assistance. The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is working with numerous agencies in an attempt to locate Wilson.

Wilson was indicted in Chatham County by a grand jury for homicide in August 2021. He was indicted for three counts of malice murder, one count of felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon that occurred on May 13, 2020 in Savannah.

He was in the Effingham Jail for drug and traffic charges that occurred during a traffic stop and chase in October of 2020.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sunday night’s storm knocked some computers out and the jail locks were turned off. A door they believe Wilson walked out of was not locked again and was not checked to see if it was locked.

They say Wilson has not been a problem inmate up until this point. A K9 was able to track him down the road where the sheriff’s office believes someone picked him up.

People who live in this area say they’re on edge and should’ve known about this sooner. Neighbors say they’re upset authorities waited as long as they did to tell the public.

“Don’t make me feel too good,” said Nezzie Griffin, Jr. who lives in Guyton.

People who live near the jail say they don’t feel comfortable being out.

“I hope that he will be caught because I have a lot of lil young kids. My nieces and all running around.”

Kenny Anderson says he spread the word immediately after hearing of the escape. Some people knew it happened, some didn’t.

“I just made sure that my immediate neighbors some are single some are widowers. I just wanted to made sure everyone knew what was going on,” Anderson said.

Anderson says he’s always aware of his surroundings but an inmate on the loose is shocking to him.

“The not knowing part. I’m a hunter so I’m always watchin’ out so I keep a good eye out.”

Griffin says everyone knows everyone in this community.

“If you’re familiar out here you know mostly all the people live around you know… so anyone strange they come up… be on the lookout.”

The sheriff’s office says citizens should not approach Wilson if they see him, just call 911. Wilson is considered dangerous.

This is at least the third time in the past 15 years that inmates have escaped from the Effingham County Jail.

